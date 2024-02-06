Tesla slashes car prices

Tesla, arguably the most recognized name in the electronic vehicle market, announced Thursday, Jan. 12, it will slash the price of its cars between 6% to nearly 20%, amid falling sales and recessionary fears.
The news service Reuters said Tesla's basic Model Y now costs $52,990, a sharp 19.7% decline from its previous price tag of $65,990.
Tesla's cost drop adds to savings U.S. customers will receive from a $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs that went into effect Jan. 1.
California-headquartered Tesla was launched 20 years ago.
Business magnate and investor Elon Musk became Tesla's largest shareholder in 2004.
