Tesla slashes car prices

Tesla, arguably the most recognized name in the electronic vehicle market, announced Thursday, Jan. 12, it will slash the price of its cars between 6% to nearly 20%, amid falling sales and recessionary fears.

The news service Reuters said Tesla's basic Model Y now costs $52,990, a sharp 19.7% decline from its previous price tag of $65,990.

Tesla's cost drop adds to savings U.S. customers will receive from a $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs that went into effect Jan. 1.