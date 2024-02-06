All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessFebruary 21, 2023
Tesla recall
Tesla Inc. announced Thursday, Feb. 16, it is recalling more than 362,000 vehicles in the U.S. in order to update the electric vehicle company's full self-driving Beta software. Federal regulators said Tesla's driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Tesla charging station is seen at Winks by Acee's convenience store near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Tesla announced Thursday, Feb. 16, it will recall 362,000 of its electric vehicles in the wake of a federal government safety report.
A Tesla charging station is seen at Winks by Acee's convenience store near the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Tesla announced Thursday, Feb. 16, it will recall 362,000 of its electric vehicles in the wake of a federal government safety report.Jeff Long

Tesla Inc. announced Thursday, Feb. 16, it is recalling more than 362,000 vehicles in the U.S. in order to update the electric vehicle company's full self-driving Beta software.

Federal regulators said Tesla's driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tesla, while disagreeing with the analysis by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agreed to comply.

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, said it will release an over-the-air software update free of charge to owners of its vehicles.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy