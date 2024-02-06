Tesla recall

Tesla Inc. announced Thursday, Feb. 16, it is recalling more than 362,000 vehicles in the U.S. in order to update the electric vehicle company's full self-driving Beta software.
Federal regulators said Tesla's driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes.
Tesla, while disagreeing with the analysis by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agreed to comply.
Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, said it will release an over-the-air software update free of charge to owners of its vehicles.
