BusinessDecember 19, 2022

Tesla delivers first big rig EV

Tesla Motors, according to CNN, made its first deliveries of its fully electric semi-truck on Dec. 1, a full five years after Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, unveiled the EV's prototype design. Tesla's factory in Sparks, Nevada, initially is producing EV semis for PepsiCo, said the news network, which noted the heavy-duty hauler's design has the driver sitting in the center of the truck rather than on one side...

Jeff Long
Electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla cars on April 6 at Wink's Phillips 66 along U.S. 61 at the diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Tesla delivered its long-awaited semi-trucks for the first time on Dec. 1 to its customers.
Tesla Motors, according to CNN, made its first deliveries of its fully electric semi-truck on Dec. 1, a full five years after Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, unveiled the EV's prototype design.

Tesla's factory in Sparks, Nevada, initially is producing EV semis for PepsiCo, said the news network, which noted the heavy-duty hauler's design has the driver sitting in the center of the truck rather than on one side

