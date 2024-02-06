Tesla delivers first big rig EV

Tesla Motors, according to CNN, made its first deliveries of its fully electric semi-truck on Dec. 1, a full five years after Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, unveiled the EV's prototype design.
Tesla's factory in Sparks, Nevada, initially is producing EV semis for PepsiCo, said the news network, which noted the heavy-duty hauler's design has the driver sitting in the center of the truck rather than on one side
