Tesla cuts prices, deliveries soar

Tesla said Monday, July 3, it had a record sales quarter for April to June, delivering more than 460,000 vehicles to its worldwide customers, a higher figure than projected.
The electric vehicle carmaker is led by billionaire Elon Musk and attributes sharp price cuts and hefty discounts for the 83% rise in deliveries, according to a New York Times report.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.