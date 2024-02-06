Tech companies getting richer

The tech industry is rich, but it can be challenging to get just how much money it's minting.

Four of the industry's giants -- Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet -- reported unexpectedly large profits last week. A fifth, Apple, releases earnings Tuesday. These companies are the largest on Earth, at least in terms of their market value.

The large profits come even as the tech industry, notably Facebook, faces questions about the extent to which companies depend on collecting personal data on users to fuel advertising revenue.

Raw financial figures only tell so much, though.