Taylor Pinkerton named to state Realtor academy

Taylor Pinkerton of Century 21 Ashland Realty of Cape Girardeau has been named to the 2023 class of Missouri Realtors Leadership Academy.
The 12-person academy class will attend five retreats throughout the state.
Pinkerton is a current member of Southeast Missouri Realtors Board of Directors.
