Taylor Mazdra has been named regional manager-St. Louis for the state Department of Economic Development.
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Mazdra previously worked with Cape Girardeau native Shad Burner, head of MDED Federal Initiatives, working on American Rescue Plan Act grants.
Prior to her work for the state, Mazdra served as marketing and communications specialist for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.