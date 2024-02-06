Taylor joins Saint Francis Healthcare System at Kneibert Clinic

Taylor joins Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff
Melinda Taylor, MSW, LCSW, a U.S. Navy veteran, has joined the Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, as a licensed clinical social worker.
Taylor served in the Navy for more than five years, was honorably discharged in 1997 and is experienced in trauma, individual and group counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy and crisis intervention.
