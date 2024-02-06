Tax-free holiday in Missouri coming this weekend

Jackson and Perryville are among 51 Missouri cities and towns that will participate the 2022 Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday running Friday through Sunday, according to the state Department of Revenue.
During the three-day period, city sales tax will not be collected on the sale of qualifying items, including clothing with a taxable value of not more than $100; school supplies, not to exceed $50 per purchase; computer software with a taxable value of not more than $350; and personal computers up to $1,500.
Tax-free weekend provisions apply to online purchases as long as the item is bought during the holiday period and the transaction is successfully completed.
Cape Girardeau County also will not collect sales tax Friday through Sunday.
The City of Cape Girardeau again has elected not to participate.
For more information on what items qualify and other cities participating in the sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Revenue's website at www.dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/faq.php.
