Tax filing season begins

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns today, 21 days earlier than a year ago.
"The pandemic continues to create challenges but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper return are important than ever this year."
The tax filing deadline is April 18, with taxpayers having the option to request an extension to file until Oct. 17.
