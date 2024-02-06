Target's quarterly numbers fall

Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer with a store in Cape Girardeau, saw its comparable-store sales fall 5.4% in the three months ending July 29, Wall Street Journal reported.
Backlash from Target's LGBTQ-themed Pride Month collection is believed by analysts to be at least part of the cause of falling revenue.
Retail rival TJX, owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, saw a 6% revenue jump in the same quarter.
