All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Target's quarterly numbers fall

Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer with a store in Cape Girardeau, saw its comparable-store sales fall 5.4% in the three months ending July 29, Wall Street Journal reported. Backlash from Target's LGBTQ-themed Pride Month collection is believed by analysts to be at least part of the cause of falling revenue...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Retailer Target has reported comparable store sales for the three months ending July 29, fell 5.4%, further than the low-single digit percentage drop projected by the Minnesota-based retailer, according to Wall Street Journal.
Retailer Target has reported comparable store sales for the three months ending July 29, fell 5.4%, further than the low-single digit percentage drop projected by the Minnesota-based retailer, according to Wall Street Journal.Associated Press file

Target, the Minneapolis-based retailer with a store in Cape Girardeau, saw its comparable-store sales fall 5.4% in the three months ending July 29, Wall Street Journal reported.

Backlash from Target's LGBTQ-themed Pride Month collection is believed by analysts to be at least part of the cause of falling revenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Retail rival TJX, owner of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, saw a 6% revenue jump in the same quarter.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims ag...
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy