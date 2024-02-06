All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
Target responds to 'challenging' earnings report
Target reported last week its profit plunged 90% in the second quarter, falling far short of expectations, according to CNN Business, which said inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending on so-called nonessential items. Because consumers have shifted spending to higher-priced food and gasoline, Target joined other retailers in cutting prices on general merchandise, such as clothing, electronics and home goods because of excess levels of inventory, CNN reported...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Target has reported sharply lower earnings in the second quarter. Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target has stores in all 50 states, with 28 of them in Missouri. Target's Cape Girardeau store is at 202 Siemers Drive.
Target has reported sharply lower earnings in the second quarter. Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target has stores in all 50 states, with 28 of them in Missouri. Target's Cape Girardeau store is at 202 Siemers Drive.Submitted

Target reported last week its profit plunged 90% in the second quarter, falling far short of expectations, according to CNN Business, which said inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending on so-called nonessential items.

Because consumers have shifted spending to higher-priced food and gasoline, Target joined other retailers in cutting prices on general merchandise, such as clothing, electronics and home goods because of excess levels of inventory, CNN reported.

Target CEO Brian Cornell called the company's earnings report "challenging," but added the firm with the bright red and white bull's-eye logo is seeing "an encouraging start to the back to school" shopping season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Target's disappointing numbers mark the second consecutive quarter of plunging earnings for the retailer — which had immediately prior to the downturn witnessed seven quarters of strong profit growth.

Rival Walmart reported its profit was down only slightly from the same period a year earlier.

Analysts point out Arkansas-based Walmart gets a higher share of profits, unlike Target, from sales of essentials such as groceries.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy