Target makes changes ahead of Pride Month

Target stores, according to a Wednesday, May 24, report in the Los Angeles Times, is removing certain items and making other changes after a patron backlash against LGBTQ+-themed Pride displays.
Customers, according to the report, knocked down displays at some stores, angrily approached workers and posted threatening videos on social media while shopping.
Pride Month in the U.S. begins Thursday, June 1, but Pride-themed merchandise has been on sale since early May.
Minnesota-based Target has 28 stores in Missouri, including an outlet at 202 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.
