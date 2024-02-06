Target changing return service

Target has announced that, by the end of this summer, it will accept returned items through a drive-up service at all of the retailer's 2,000 stores.
"Our journey to expand our fulfillment options starts with making it easier for our guests to shop with us," Mark Schindele, Target's executive vice president and chief stores officer, said in a news release. "Allowing our guests to process a return from the comfort of their cars underscores our commitment to helping our guests shop and return however they choose."
Schindele said there will be no charge for the service, and added drive-up returns will be especially helpful for shoppers with children and pets with them and those with disabilities.
Customers who wish to use the service are asked to download Target's app on their phones.
