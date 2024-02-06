All sections
BusinessJuly 24, 2023

Tara Ribbing, Megan Buhs join SoutheastHEALTH

SoutheastHEALTH has welcomed Tara Ribbing and Megan Buhs to the hospital system. n Ribbing, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the Southeast Hematology and Oncology. She holds an associate degree in nursing from SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

SoutheastHEALTH has welcomed Tara Ribbing and Megan Buhs to the hospital system.

  • Ribbing, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the Southeast Hematology and Oncology.

She holds an associate degree in nursing from SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.

Ribbing earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Southeast University in Savannah, Georgia.

  • Buhs, MSN, APRN, CNM, has joined Southeast Women's Integrated Health Services and has a dozen years of experience in labor and delivery nursing. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in St. Louis and a Master of Science in Nursing, certified nurse midwife, from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Kentucky.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

