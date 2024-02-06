Tameka Randle confirmed to state panel

Tameka Randle has been confirmed by the state Senate to a seat on the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).

Randle is Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman and is executive director of Cape Girardeau's PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) Initiative.

MHDC's mission is to strengthen communities and the lives of Missourians through the financing, development and preservation of affordable housing.