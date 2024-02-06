Tameka Randle confirmed to state panel

Tameka Randle has been confirmed by the state Senate to a seat on the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).
Randle is Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman and is executive director of Cape Girardeau's PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) Initiative.
MHDC's mission is to strengthen communities and the lives of Missourians through the financing, development and preservation of affordable housing.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to this statewide role," Randle told the Southeast Missourian. "MHDC affects Missouri's economy and citizens' quality of life."
Randle is one of six gubernatorial appointments to the commission.
