Pete Poe's "office" much of last week was the cab of his pickup truck as he logged mile after mile around and through Cape Girardeau's Arena Park.

Next to him, on the truck's center console, was his cellphone and a note pad where he kept track of all the things that needed to be done before the SEMO District Fair opened.

Poe has been associated with the fair for nearly 40 years, is a past president of the SEMO District Fair Association and volunteers as the fair's director of publicity and promotions.

And while most people only see the fair's fun, food and entertainment, Poe and other members of the association see the fair's financial picture, as well.

"There's definitely a business side to the fair," he said as he watched food concessionaires and carnival rides pull onto the fairgrounds.

History

Although the SEMO District Fair today is on solid financial ground, that wasn't always the case.

"Actually, the fair association has gone broke a couple of times," Poe said

Established in 1853 by the Missouri Legislature as one of the state's four "district" fairs, the first SEMO District Fair took place in 1855 in the vicinity of South Ellis and South Frederick streets.

"That's where the first fair was," Poe said. "It was there a few years and then along came the Civil War, and the fair went away for a number of reasons, including the fact that the Union Army took over the fairgrounds and used some of the buildings for firewood. It wasn't suitable for a fairground after that."

After the Civil War, the fair was relocated to an area that today would be along South Kingshighway in the vicinity of what is now the Kings Row building.

"When it moved to South Kingshighway, it was way out of town and difficult to get to," Poe said. "There weren't any streets out there, and the city limits back then was Pacific Street. People had to walk to get to the fair and it eventually went broke."

The fair eventually moved once again to an new fairgrounds closer to the western edge of Cape Girardeau.

"It stayed there until the late 1920s, 1929 to be exact, and then went belly up again due to the Great Depression," Poe said. "The fairgrounds were sold to the city, and it became what is now Capaha Park.

By the late 1930s, Cape Girardeau's western boundary had extended west to include the area now known as Arena Park and the Arena Building was commissioned in 1939 under a Work Projects Administration contract. The fair opened the following year, 1940, in and around the Arena Building.

Here and now

In the nearly 80 years since then, the fairgrounds have expanded significantly and now occupy 127 acres surrounding the Arena Building in all directions.

"From the business side of it, we're the largest predominantly volunteer fair in the state," Poe said with pride and noted while the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia and the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield are larger in terms in terms of staffing and budget, "both of those fairs are on permanent fairgrounds with paid staffs that operate various things year round. We're the largest 'pop-up' eight-day fair in the state."