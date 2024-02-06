All sections
BusinessJune 26, 2023

Take a walk on The Sweeter Side

The Sweeter Side may be a study of contrasts. Samantha Myers, the Jackson proprietor of the pop-up home-based cookie business, is a full-time nutrition support dietitian working remotely in Cape Girardeau County for Springfield, Missouri's Cox Health...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Samantha Myers of The Sweeter Side with her son, Rowan, at the May 31 Jackson Food Truck Rally at Iron Mountain Railway. She is a full-time dietitian who bakes and sells homemade cookies.
Samantha Myers of The Sweeter Side with her son, Rowan, at the May 31 Jackson Food Truck Rally at Iron Mountain Railway. She is a full-time dietitian who bakes and sells homemade cookies.Jeff Long

The Sweeter Side may be a study of contrasts.

Samantha Myers, the Jackson proprietor of the pop-up home-based cookie business, is a full-time nutrition support dietitian working remotely in Cape Girardeau County for Springfield, Missouri's Cox Health.

"Food was created for us to enjoy and all food groups may be enjoyed, but in moderation. My cookies aren't healthy, but as a registered dietitian, I want to encourage people to have a balanced diet," said Myers, a native of Puxico, Missouri.

"I've always loved baking, My mom and grandmother are great bakers, and I've always been in the kitchen. When my son, Rowan, got to the age where he was sleeping a little longer and I found myself with some 'mom time', I started making cookies and decorating them and really loved it — and now they're for sale, too."

Myers said The Sweeter Side may be found on Facebook. Her Instagram site is thesweeterside_mo. She may also may be contacted via email: sweetersidemo@gmail.com.

A sampling of cookies made by Samantha Myers of Jackson, proprietor of The Sweeter Side. Myers, who operates a home bakery, is also a full-time dietitian.
A sampling of cookies made by Samantha Myers of Jackson, proprietor of The Sweeter Side. Myers, who operates a home bakery, is also a full-time dietitian.Submitted
A sampling of cookies made by Samantha Myers of Jackson, proprietor of The Sweeter Side. Myers, who operates a home bakery, is also a full-time dietitian.
A sampling of cookies made by Samantha Myers of Jackson, proprietor of The Sweeter Side. Myers, who operates a home bakery, is also a full-time dietitian.Submitted

