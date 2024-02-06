Take a walk on The Sweeter Side

The Sweeter Side may be a study of contrasts.

Samantha Myers, the Jackson proprietor of the pop-up home-based cookie business, is a full-time nutrition support dietitian working remotely in Cape Girardeau County for Springfield, Missouri's Cox Health.

"Food was created for us to enjoy and all food groups may be enjoyed, but in moderation. My cookies aren't healthy, but as a registered dietitian, I want to encourage people to have a balanced diet," said Myers, a native of Puxico, Missouri.

"I've always loved baking, My mom and grandmother are great bakers, and I've always been in the kitchen. When my son, Rowan, got to the age where he was sleeping a little longer and I found myself with some 'mom time', I started making cookies and decorating them and really loved it — and now they're for sale, too."