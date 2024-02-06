Takata files for bankruptcy, overwhelmed by air-bag recalls

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.

The company announced the expected action this morning Tokyo time. Takata confirmed most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in suburban Detroit, for about $1.6 billion.

Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. Besides the fatalities, they also are responsible for at least 180 injuries and touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

So far, 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide, including 69 million in the U.S., affecting 42 million vehicles.

Under the agreement with Key, remnants of Takata's operations will continue to manufacture inflators to be used as replacement parts in recalls. The recalls, which are being handled by 19 affected automakers, will continue. Although Takata will use part of the sale proceeds to reimburse the automakers, experts said the companies still must fund a significant portion of the recalls themselves.

"It's likely every automaker involved in this recall will have to subsidize the process because the value of Takata's assets isn't enough to cover the costs of this recall," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

Takata and the automakers were slow to address the problem with the inflators despite reports of deaths and injuries. Eventually, they were forced to recall tens of millions of vehicles. Because of the size of the recall, some car owners face lengthy waits for replacement parts, while operating their cars, worried the air bag could malfunction in a crash.

U.S. lawmakers have criticized the pace of the recalls. At the end of April, only 22 percent of the 69 million recalled inflators in the U.S. had been replaced, leaving almost 54 million on the roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.