Tailor Institute tailors employment help to fit clients' special needs

Tyler Hutcheson has worked for the last three years as a data sorter for Midwest Sterilization Corp. in Jackson. He is among the hundreds of people who have found employment thanks to the Cape Girardeau-based Tailor Institute.

The institute's goal is to help people with developmental disabilities with personal skills, independent living and networking.

It also helps them find employment.

The Tailor Institute, 528 Helena Ave., was founded in 2003 by late Cape Girardeau resident David Crowe and named in honor of his eldest son Taylor, who has autism.

Executive director Angie Graviett said the name is a slight tweak to make it more "tailored" to the individuals it serves.

"We try to look at the whole picture and really try to focus in on their strengths, likes and dislikes to help them find suitable employment," Graviett said.

Hutcheson has been a participant with the institute for nearly two decades. Over the years, he has made several friends and has become a diligent worker.

Midwest Sterilization sterilizes medical equipment for safety purposes. Hutcheson tracks the paper orders that come in and creates digital copies.

"To me, I like to think of them as receipts for the orders that come in when they're releasing their equipment to use to sterilize them," he said.

Hutcheson said his coworkers are among the nicest people he has ever met.

"I'm thankful for that. Blessed, I might even say," he said. "... They've all been so nice and respectful to me and helped me whenever I've needed and asked for it."

Tyler Hutcheson has worked for three years at Midwest Sterilization Corp. in Jackson. He is among hundreds of people with developmental disabilities who have found employment with help from the Tailor Institute. Christopher Borro

Learning skills

The institute does more than just help participants find employment.

Different programs include a life-skills group, an online gaming group, a monthly art class, clubhouse socials and a seasonal cooking unit.