T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson

This story is updated.

T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish.

Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will be the restaurant's owner-operator — supported by his partners, Handley's sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders, who live in Jackson and now own the property.

Handley's fiancee, Kara Edwards, will also be a partner in the eatery.

"My sister kept telling me how Jackson needs another restaurant and convinced me to move up here. It was pretty fateful when I walked inside and saw the gumbo and snapper signs. It felt for a moment as if I was back in Louisiana," Handley said Friday — the day he and his partners closed on the two-acre site.