BusinessFebruary 14, 2022

T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson

T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will be the restaurant's owner-operator -- supported by his partners, Handley's sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders, who live in Jackson and now own the property...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The former SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will open as T-Ravs Restaurant under new ownership in April.
The former SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will open as T-Ravs Restaurant under new ownership in April.

This story is updated.

T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish.

Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will be the restaurant's owner-operator — supported by his partners, Handley's sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Richard Sanders, who live in Jackson and now own the property.

Handley's fiancee, Kara Edwards, will also be a partner in the eatery.

"My sister kept telling me how Jackson needs another restaurant and convinced me to move up here. It was pretty fateful when I walked inside and saw the gumbo and snapper signs. It felt for a moment as if I was back in Louisiana," Handley said Friday — the day he and his partners closed on the two-acre site.

Jarod Handley, owner-operator of the T-Ravs Restaurant -- scheduled to open in April -- with his fiancee, Kara Edwards, in this undated photo.
Jarod Handley, owner-operator of the T-Ravs Restaurant -- scheduled to open in April -- with his fiancee, Kara Edwards, in this undated photo.
Handley said he has spent the last decade in fine dining establishments in New Orleans, with most of that time under the employ of celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, working his way up from busing tables to assistant general manager.

"We're calling it an 'elevated casual' concept for T-Ravs, meaning approachable and family-friendly, but my fine dining side will give extra detail, attention to service and overall Southern hospitality," he said. "We're going to have some nice wine but if you want to come in and get a pizza for the family or sit down and enjoy a draft beer, we'll have that, too."

On the menu, as suggested by the restaurant's name, will be four or five types of toasted raviolis, including a traditional version, plus a couple of rotating specials. Pizza, sandwiches, pastas and salads will also be available.

Handley said he anticipates T-Ravs will open for business in early to mid-April.

"We've been looking at properties since arriving in November and this sale happened very quickly with a 30-day close," he said.

Business
