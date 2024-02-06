Sydney Waters to lead local Better Business Bureau

Sydney Waters has been named Cape Girardeau-based regional director of Better Business Bureau for Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.
Waters succeeds Whitney Quick, who is now vice president for programs and leadership development for Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to BBB, Waters served as events coordinator for Old Town Cape.
Better Business Bureau is a private, 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization founded in 1912 with a self-defined mission of advancing marketplace trust,
Using an A+ to F scale, BBB has accredited more than 400,000 businesses in North America.
