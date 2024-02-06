All sections
BusinessFebruary 16, 2025

Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices

Gasoline prices rise as refineries switch to summer fuel blends, with the national average hitting $3.17 per gallon. Missouri remains below average at $2.85, while California tops the list at $4.82.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Gasoline prices are on the up-and-up due to refineries switching to their summer fuel blends.

The national average per gallon has jumped to $3.17; with Missouri’s average still far below at $2.85 a gallon. Only 19 states have average costs below $3 per gallon.

In Missouri, the southeast and Bootheel have some of the lower prices. The highest costs are toward the south-central part of the Show Me State.

As in previous weeks, Mississippi’s fuel prices are the lowest on average at $2.69 per gallon. California’s are the highest at $4.82 on average, almost 30 cents per gallon higher than runner-up Hawaii.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.83;

Cape Girardeau: $2.83;

Perry: $2.81;

Scott: $2.89.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.72 to $2.90;

Jackson: $2.56 to $2.67;

Marble Hill: $2.76;

Perryville: $2.69 to $2.91;

Scott City: $2.89.

