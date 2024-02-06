Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices

Gasoline prices are on the up-and-up due to refineries switching to their summer fuel blends.
The national average per gallon has jumped to $3.17; with Missouri’s average still far below at $2.85 a gallon. Only 19 states have average costs below $3 per gallon.
In Missouri, the southeast and Bootheel have some of the lower prices. The highest costs are toward the south-central part of the Show Me State.
As in previous weeks, Mississippi’s fuel prices are the lowest on average at $2.69 per gallon. California’s are the highest at $4.82 on average, almost 30 cents per gallon higher than runner-up Hawaii.
County averages Sunday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.83;
Cape Girardeau: $2.83;
Perry: $2.81;
Scott: $2.89.
Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.72 to $2.90;
Jackson: $2.56 to $2.67;
Marble Hill: $2.76;
Perryville: $2.69 to $2.91;
Scott City: $2.89.
