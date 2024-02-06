Former Missouri state representative and JCS Wireless president Kathy Swan has joined the board of directors of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Swan, who has a nursing background, served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and says she plans to use her legislative and health care experience to help address food insecurity in Southeast Missouri.
One in six families and one in five children in Southeast Missouri live in homes where there are not adequate food resources.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is headquartered in Sikeston and provides food to 143 charitable and disaster relief programs in a 16-county region of Southeast Missouri.
Other members of the food bank board are chairman Marty Platz, vice chairman Roger Guilliams, secretary/treasurer Danielle Poyner, Mark Avery, Chris Conroy, Julianna Montgomery Ford, Tony Robinson, Chris White, food bank CEO Joey Keys and emeritus member Frank Jones.
n
A pair of physicians recently joined the staff of the Saint Francis Medical Center emergency department.
Dr. Adam Cox has joined Saint Francis from Freeman Health Systems in Joplin, Missouri.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and went on to teach English for several years at Notre Dame Regional High School before enrolling at Kansas City University of Medicine at Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, to pursue his medical education.
Cox completed his residency at Freeman Health Systems and is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Justin Hornbeck has come to Saint Francis from the University of Texas Southeastern Medical Center in Dallas.
Hornbeck earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, followed by a residency at the University of Texas Southeastern Medical Center.
He is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
n
Dr. Mark Farrenburg has joined Cape Neurology Specialists, a neurosciences practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Farrenburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Southeast Missouri State University, followed by a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He completed his internship, residency and fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.
He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, is an active member of the American Academy of Neurology and American Epilepsy Society, and has extensive experience in epilepsy care. In addition, he has published research on seizure-related arrhythmias and will soon be co-author on a practice manual for epilepsy care.
n
PC Medical Centers, a chiropractic practice at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau, recently added two new employees to its staff.
Johnna Fisher is a new medical assistant in the practice, working with nurse practitioner Carrera Williams.
She graduated from Metro Business College in 1994 and has been in the medical field for more than 20 years. She previously worked for Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, as well as a durable medical equipment company.
Also joining the PC Medical Center staff is administrative assistant Elizabeth Goble, who handles front desk and medical records duties.
Originally from Arizona, Goble moved to Missouri three years ago.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.