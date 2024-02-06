Former Missouri state representative and JCS Wireless president Kathy Swan has joined the board of directors of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Swan, who has a nursing background, served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and says she plans to use her legislative and health care experience to help address food insecurity in Southeast Missouri.

One in six families and one in five children in Southeast Missouri live in homes where there are not adequate food resources.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is headquartered in Sikeston and provides food to 143 charitable and disaster relief programs in a 16-county region of Southeast Missouri.

Other members of the food bank board are chairman Marty Platz, vice chairman Roger Guilliams, secretary/treasurer Danielle Poyner, Mark Avery, Chris Conroy, Julianna Montgomery Ford, Tony Robinson, Chris White, food bank CEO Joey Keys and emeritus member Frank Jones.

A pair of physicians recently joined the staff of the Saint Francis Medical Center emergency department.

Dr. Adam Cox

Dr. Adam Cox has joined Saint Francis from Freeman Health Systems in Joplin, Missouri.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and went on to teach English for several years at Notre Dame Regional High School before enrolling at Kansas City University of Medicine at Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, to pursue his medical education.

Cox completed his residency at Freeman Health Systems and is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Justin Hornbeck

Dr. Justin Hornbeck has come to Saint Francis from the University of Texas Southeastern Medical Center in Dallas.