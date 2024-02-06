SVB parent goes bankrupt

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over SVB following a bank run as depositors rushed to withdraw funds in a panic over the bank's financial health.

SVB's failure was the second-largest of its kind in U.S. history, second only to the folding of Washington Mutual in 2008.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.