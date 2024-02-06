Sushi by Angel owner juggles work, classes, catering

Southeast Missouri State University hospitality management student Angel Carrasquillo has a busy life these days.

Carrasquillo, a native of Puerto Rico, works 30 to 35 hours a week at Sedona Bistro, 1812 Carondelet Drive in Cape Girardeau.

He also spends an estimated 20 hours weekly at his catering business, Sushi by Angel, and still manages to make it to his morning classes. Carrasquillo said his love for sushi and the drive for his degree keep him going.

"Most of my 20s, I struggled with drugs and the streets; I had a real problem," Carrasquillo said. "I've been to prison a couple of times."

Carrasquillo said he decided to join the Army and ended up coming to the United States.

"I was kind of winging it. I kept making mistakes, and I kept learning from them, and I am still learning from them," he said.

After Carrasquillo left the military, he started college at the University of Missouri-Columbia to study nutrition but said he never had the chance to go to class.

Hired at one of the on-campus sushi restaurants as a dishwasher, Carrasquillo soon learned how to make sushi, falling in love with the process.

Carrasquillo later obtained an apprenticeship at sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in New York.

He has also worked in Kansas City, Arizona and Las Vegas before becoming to Cape Girardeau to become grill master at Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau. But Carrasquillo lost that job in March 2020 when Logan's shut down during the pandemic.

Carrasquillo said he adapted by doing sushi "pop-ups" around the Cape Girardeau area.

Today, Carrasquillo is team lead in Sedona Bistro's kitchen and operates his personal business from there — doing most of his prep at Sedona, then taking sushi to wherever he's hired for the day.