Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. -- A monthly survey of business leaders suggests economic conditions continued to improve last month for nine Midwestern and Plains states, according to a report released last week.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 58.8 in October from 58.2 in September and 57.5 in August, the report stated.

"Both the national and our regional indices indicate the manufacturing sector is expanding at a very healthy pace and that this expansion will spill over into the broader national and regional economies in the next three to six months," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.