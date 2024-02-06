All sections
BusinessMay 3, 2021

Survey seeks opinions for Jackson retail study

What sort of retail businesses would residents of Jackson and the surrounding area like to see added to their community? The City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce want to know what you think. They've teamed up with NaviRetail, a retail consulting firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, to study the potential of retail development in Jackson, especially near the East Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard interchanges with Interstate 55 (exits 99 and 102)...

Southeast Missourian

What sort of retail businesses would residents of Jackson and the surrounding area like to see added to their community?

The City of Jackson and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce want to know what you think. They've teamed up with NaviRetail, a retail consulting firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, to study the potential of retail development in Jackson, especially near the East Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard interchanges with Interstate 55 (exits 99 and 102).

NaviRetail is conducting an online survey to gather public opinions on the subject. A link to the survey, which will be available for a few more days, may be found on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

