Survey: Missouri ranks high in child 'bullying prevalence'

The personal finance site WalletHub, citing pre-pandemic figures obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, said the Show Me State ranks fourth — behind California, Wisconsin and Alaska — in the prevalence of in-school bullying or cyberbullying.

CDC reported its nationwide survey found 19% of students in grades nine through 12 said they were bullied on school property in the previous year and 14.9% of those high schoolers surveyed said they were cyberbullied.

WalletHub said it compiled data on prevalence and prevention of bullying in 47 states plus the District of Columbia using 20 metrics.

Among WalletHub's Missouri findings: