Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, again on Friday, Nov. 4, declined to block President Joe Biden's plan canceling billions of dollars in U.S. student debt in a request made from borrowers in the state of Indiana.
Two weeks ago, Barrett, an appointee of former President Donald Trump and sworn into service on the high court in October 2020, declined a similar request arising from the state of Wisconsin.
A freeze on Biden's executive order offering forgiveness to student borrowers remains in effect as a lower court considers arguments to halt the program.
On Friday, Oct. 21, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in St. Louis, temporarily blocked the Biden plan following an appeal filed by six states, including Missouri.
The Show Me State joined Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina in the appeal, claiming the president's plan skirted congressional authority and threatened the states' future tax revenues.
The Biden order, fulfilling a 2020 campaign promise, offers up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness to borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually and up to $250,000 for married couples.
