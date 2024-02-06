Amy Coney Barrett, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, again on Friday, Nov. 4, declined to block President Joe Biden's plan canceling billions of dollars in U.S. student debt in a request made from borrowers in the state of Indiana.

Two weeks ago, Barrett, an appointee of former President Donald Trump and sworn into service on the high court in October 2020, declined a similar request arising from the state of Wisconsin.

A freeze on Biden's executive order offering forgiveness to student borrowers remains in effect as a lower court considers arguments to halt the program.