BusinessFebruary 6, 2023

Supply keeping gas prices steady

Pump prices in Missouri are 4 cents lower than a week ago but remain 32 cents higher than one month ago. The average statewide gas price Saturday, Feb. 4, was recorded at $3.14, while the U.S. average is $3.48. Analysts for auto club federation AAA say despite rising gas demand and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in supply has helped to limit any price spikes...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist tops off his tank Dec. 6 at Winks' Phillips 66 on Route K in Gordonville. Increased supply has limited price increases despite heavier gas demand, say industry analysts.
A motorist tops off his tank Dec. 6 at Winks' Phillips 66 on Route K in Gordonville. Increased supply has limited price increases despite heavier gas demand, say industry analysts.Jeff Long

Pump prices in Missouri are 4 cents lower than a week ago but remain 32 cents higher than one month ago.

The average statewide gas price Saturday, Feb. 4, was recorded at $3.14, while the U.S. average is $3.48.

Analysts for auto club federation AAA say despite rising gas demand and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in supply has helped to limit any price spikes.

County averages (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.10.
  • Perry: $3.15.
  • Scott: $3.17.

City-by-city price ranges (Gas Buddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.94 (cash only) to $3.29.
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.15.
  • Scott City: $3.14 to $3.19.
  • Perryville: $3.04 (cash only) to $3.19.

The average statewide price for diesel Saturday was $4.13 -- 3 cents cheaper than a week ago but 72 cents higher as compared to February 2022.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

