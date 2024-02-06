Supply keeping gas prices steady

Pump prices in Missouri are 4 cents lower than a week ago but remain 32 cents higher than one month ago.
The average statewide gas price Saturday, Feb. 4, was recorded at $3.14, while the U.S. average is $3.48.
Analysts for auto club federation AAA say despite rising gas demand and recently elevated oil prices, the growth in supply has helped to limit any price spikes.
The average statewide price for diesel Saturday was $4.13 -- 3 cents cheaper than a week ago but 72 cents higher as compared to February 2022.
