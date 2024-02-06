Supply-chain issues affect Cape Girardeau's Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, the Canton, Massachusetts-based multinational ice cream and cake specialty business known for its "31 flavors" slogan, plans to open a store at 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, in Cape Girardeau in West Broadway Plaza.

An opening date is uncertain but the City of Cape Girardeau's development services department confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Baskin-Robbins is working off a valid building permit issued in May.

Charles Hampton & Son Construction of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is responsible for the estimated $105,000 build-out of the store, which has faced some equipment supply-chain delays.

On Baskin-Robbins-Cape Girardeau's Facebook page, the company said it had hoped to open its new store by Valentine's Day.

"We are working so hard to open but supply chain delays are making it difficult. Please bear with us," read a Feb. 12 post.