'Super beans' raise hopes in hunger-prone parts of Africa

NWOYA, Uganda -- Richard Opio dipped a dirt-stained hand into the pinkish beans, marveling at the dramatic changes they've made for his family. They used to harvest two sacks of normal beans; now they take in six.

The so-called "super bean," a fast-maturing, high-yield variety, is being promoted by Uganda's government and agriculture experts amid efforts to feed hunger-prone parts of Africa.

It also is a step toward the next goal: the "super, super bean" that researchers hope can be created. The beans are produced by conventional genetic selection, not the contentious genetic modification technologies.

The beans Opio now tends are thrilling farmers in this impoverished part of northern Uganda that also is straining under the recent arrival of more than 1 million refugees from its war-torn neighbor, South Sudan.

The International Center for Tropical Agriculture said the beans have been bred by conventional means to resist the drought conditions that can lead to starvation as arable land disappears.

Ugandan farmer Richard Opio and his wife sort through their most recent harvest of "super beans" in Nwoya, Uganda. Rodney Muhumuza ~ Associated Press

The group operates one of just two bean "gene banks" in Africa, which is expected to be hit hardest by climate change though the continent produces less than 4 percent of the world's greenhouse gases, according to the U.N. Development Program.

One "gene bank" is on the outskirts of Uganda's capital, Kampala, where the beans Opio now farms were bred. The other is in Malawi in southern Africa. Beans kept at the two banks are sent to partners in 30 countries across the continent to be developed further so they can cope with local conditions.

The Uganda bank stores about 4,000 types of beans, including some sourced from neighboring Rwanda before its 1994 genocide killed about 800,000 people and wiped out many of the country's bean varieties.

"The beans have to go through certain rigorous tests before they can be released to the general public to make sure they do actually address all the issues well and perform well in different climatic conditions," said Stanley Nkalubo, a legumes research scientist with Uganda's National Agricultural Research Organization.