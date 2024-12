The building housing the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, was razed in late July. Debris is seen being cleared from the site July 31. Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years before shuttering the business in 2022. Club Car Wash plans to open a facility at the location in winter 2024. Founded in 2006 in Columbia, Missouri, Club Car Wash has locations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma. Jeff Long