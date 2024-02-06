All sections
BusinessOctober 3, 2022

Sunny Hill property sold in Cape Girardeau

The property of former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, operated by Paul and Marilyn Schnare for 30 years at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau until its closure in the spring, has been sold for $1,065,000.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property, 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has sold. Sale price was nearly $1.1 million.
The former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property, 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has sold. Sale price was nearly $1.1 million.

The property of former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, operated by Paul and Marilyn Schnare for 30 years at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau until its closure in the spring, has been sold for $1,065,000.

At presstime, no information is available on the buyer, represented by Edge Realty's Jacob Fish.

Lorimont Commercial's Tom Kelsey handled the transaction for the sellers.

The former Sunny Hill business has 11,427-square-feet sitting on 1.6 acres.

On a related note, mortgage rates increased for the sixth straight week. According to Freddie Mac, formally known as Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.7% — a rate not seen for 15 years in the U.S.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
