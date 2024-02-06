Sunny Hill property sold in Cape Girardeau

The property of former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, operated by Paul and Marilyn Schnare for 30 years at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau until its closure in the spring, has been sold for $1,065,000.

At presstime, no information is available on the buyer, represented by Edge Realty's Jacob Fish.

Lorimont Commercial's Tom Kelsey handled the transaction for the sellers.