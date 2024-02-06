Summit truck group moving to new location

Summit Truck Group, which purchased Wiethop Truck Sales in Cape Girardeau two years ago, has announced plans to relocate the dealership from Independence Street to Rambler Drive, just off Nash Road south of the city.
Summit reportedly plans to occupy a 19-acre tract and remodel an existing 25,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Ready Mix, converting the property into a paved truck sales lot, a parts store and a driver lounge.
Tom Kelsey and Chris Cole with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the transaction. Cole said Summit's current location at 2350 Independence St. is still owned by Wiethop. "I have been told they will try to sell it," he said.
Summit, based in Lewisville, Texas, operates 26 commercial truck and bus dealerships in Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.