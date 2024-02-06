All sections
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Summers Lane Boutique closing in uptown Jackson

Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, will shutter its women's clothing storefront at the close of business Saturday, April 29. "The past six years have brought us many new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Heather Summers, left, and Shelly Lane operate Summers Lane Boutique in uptown Jackson. The storefront operation will close at the end of business Saturday, April 29.
Heather Summers, left, and Shelly Lane operate Summers Lane Boutique in uptown Jackson. The storefront operation will close at the end of business Saturday, April 29.

Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, will shutter its women's clothing storefront at the close of business Saturday, April 29.

"The past six years have brought us many new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for allowing us to help you find the perfect outfits to make you feel your very best! We loved being able to do that for our community and hope you'll visit our online store!" proprietors Heather Summers and Shelly Lane said in a joint April 12 Facebook post.

The pair said it is hosting a 50%-off sale storewide, will honor gift cards only through April 29 and all sales are final.

Online store is accessible at www.summerslaneboutique.com.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

