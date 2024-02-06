Summers Lane Boutique closing in uptown Jackson

Summers Lane Boutique, 121 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, will shutter its women's clothing storefront at the close of business Saturday, April 29.

"The past six years have brought us many new friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you for allowing us to help you find the perfect outfits to make you feel your very best! We loved being able to do that for our community and hope you'll visit our online store!" proprietors Heather Summers and Shelly Lane said in a joint April 12 Facebook post.