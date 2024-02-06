Summers elected to top role in county clerks association

Kara Clark Summers has been elected and sworn in Sept. 1 in Springfield, Missouri, as president of Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities.
Summers has been Cape Girardeau County clerk, responsible for elections held within the county, since 2007.
