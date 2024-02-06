Sullivan named Red Cross director

Micheal Sullivan is the new executive director of Cape Girardeau-based American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri & Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR).
Sullivan, a Doniphan, Missouri, native, comes to Red Cross after serving for nine years as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Arkansas.
