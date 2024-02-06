All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 18, 2022

Sugar Chic coming to Jackson

This story is updated. Sugar Chic Creamery plans to open a store by June 1 at 2064 Walton Drive in Jackson. Kim and Clark and Jessica Rhodes previously opened a Sugar Chic shop in October 2017 at 137 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau and last May at 201 N. Jackson in Perryville, Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Sisters Jessica Rhodes, left, and Kim Clark of Sugar Chic Creamery are set to open another shop in June in Jackson.
Sisters Jessica Rhodes, left, and Kim Clark of Sugar Chic Creamery are set to open another shop in June in Jackson.Submitted

This story is updated.

Sugar Chic Creamery plans to open a store by June 1 at 2064 Walton Drive in Jackson.

Kim Clark and Jessica Rhodes previously opened a Sugar Chic shop in October 2017 at 137 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau and last May at 201 N. Jackson in Perryville, Missouri.

"My sister Jessica and I started Sugar Chic on a whim over coffee five years ago," Kim Clark told the Southeast Missourian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We have a super-premium ice cream you can't get anywhere else in the area; it comes from a creamery in Wisconsin," said Clark, who anticipates employing seven people at its newest venue.

The 1,628-square-foot Jackson location is in the built-out stage, with Clark saying she and her partners also have operated a Sugar Chic mobile truck since early 2018. Clark's husband, Jason, runs the mobile unit and helps operate the overall business.

According to Sugar Chic's Facebook page, the Jackson store will carry 16 flavors of premium ice cream along with a non-dairy soy product, Italian ice, waffles, baked items and soda.

"We will rotate more than 100 flavors, keeping 16 at all times," said Clark, adding, "we serve shakes, floats and smoothies."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy