Sugar Chic coming to Jackson

Sugar Chic Creamery plans to open a store by June 1 at 2064 Walton Drive in Jackson.
Kim Clark and Jessica Rhodes previously opened a Sugar Chic shop in October 2017 at 137 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau and last May at 201 N. Jackson in Perryville, Missouri.
"My sister Jessica and I started Sugar Chic on a whim over coffee five years ago," Kim Clark told the Southeast Missourian.
"We have a super-premium ice cream you can't get anywhere else in the area; it comes from a creamery in Wisconsin," said Clark, who anticipates employing seven people at its newest venue.
The 1,628-square-foot Jackson location is in the built-out stage, with Clark saying she and her partners also have operated a Sugar Chic mobile truck since early 2018. Clark's husband, Jason, runs the mobile unit and helps operate the overall business.
According to Sugar Chic's Facebook page, the Jackson store will carry 16 flavors of premium ice cream along with a non-dairy soy product, Italian ice, waffles, baked items and soda.
"We will rotate more than 100 flavors, keeping 16 at all times," said Clark, adding, "we serve shakes, floats and smoothies."
