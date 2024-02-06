Sugar Chic coming to Jackson

"We have a super-premium ice cream you can't get anywhere else in the area; it comes from a creamery in Wisconsin," said Clark, who anticipates employing seven people at its newest venue.

The 1,628-square-foot Jackson location is in the built-out stage, with Clark saying she and her partners also have operated a Sugar Chic mobile truck since early 2018. Clark's husband, Jason, runs the mobile unit and helps operate the overall business.

According to Sugar Chic's Facebook page, the Jackson store will carry 16 flavors of premium ice cream along with a non-dairy soy product, Italian ice, waffles, baked items and soda.

"We will rotate more than 100 flavors, keeping 16 at all times," said Clark, adding, "we serve shakes, floats and smoothies."

