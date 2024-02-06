Sudak named to national health care panel

Maria Sudak, DHA, SoutheastHEALTH vice president and COO, has been appointed to the Regents Council for American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
Sudak, according to a news release, will represent ACHE's members in the 10-state District 4, which includes Missouri.
Sudak joined SoutheastHEALTH's leadership team in 2018.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.