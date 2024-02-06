All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 24, 2017

Subway looking to update stores' not-so-fresh look

NEW YORK -- Subway wants to freshen up the look of its stores as it tries to stem a sales decline. The sandwich chain said the redesign -- which includes a brighter atmosphere, displays of vegetables behind the counter and ordering tablets -- is the first major revamp since the early 2000s...

By CANDICE CHOI ~ Associated Press
TA remodeled Subway store in Knoxville, Tennessee. Subway is looking to update the look of its stores, as the chain's U.S. sales have been declining. The company says the redesign, which includes a brighter atmosphere, displays of vegetables behind the counter and ordering tablets, is the first major revamp since the early 2000s.
TA remodeled Subway store in Knoxville, Tennessee. Subway is looking to update the look of its stores, as the chain's U.S. sales have been declining. The company says the redesign, which includes a brighter atmosphere, displays of vegetables behind the counter and ordering tablets, is the first major revamp since the early 2000s.Chris Radcliffe ~ Subway via AP

NEW YORK -- Subway wants to freshen up the look of its stores as it tries to stem a sales decline.

The sandwich chain said the redesign -- which includes a brighter atmosphere, displays of vegetables behind the counter and ordering tablets -- is the first major revamp since the early 2000s.

The changes will take place as stores around the country are remodeled and new ones are built.

The makeover comes as Subway's sales have fallen for four straight years amid competition from places including Jimmy John's and Firehouse Subs.

Since 2012, Subway's average annual sales per store are down 13 percent at $420,000, according to industry tracker Technomic.

New ordering tablets are shown at a remodeled Subway store in Knoxville, Tennessee.
New ordering tablets are shown at a remodeled Subway store in Knoxville, Tennessee.Chris Radcliffe ~ Subway via AP

Last year, its number of U.S. stores also shrank for the first time, though it still had more than 26,700 locations.

Don Fertman, Subway's chief development officer, said franchisee agreements require them to remodel stores every seven to 10 years.

Fertman said the current "Tuscany" design was intended in part to reflect the Italian heritage of founder Fred DeLuca, who died in 2015. His sister, Suzanne Greco, is CEO of the privately held company.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's been working for us since the early 2000s," Fertman said, but noted it was time to evolve.

In the U.S. and Canada, new stores will be built using the redesign. About 150 stores will get the new look in the coming months, Fertman said.

By the end of next year, he said 3,000 to 5,000 stores globally should have it, with most of those being in the United States and Canada.

Some have reservations about the plans.

John Gordon, a restaurant-industry analyst, said Subway might be better off focusing on improving its food before turning to remodeling, given the tight financial situations of many franchisees.

While the company hasn't specified the cost, the remodeling looks as if it will be pricey for franchisees, said Keith Miller, who has three Subway stores in Northern California.

Miller, who also is head of the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, said two key questions are whether remodeling would boost sales and whether franchisees can afford it.

If franchisees can't afford it, Miller said it's not really a solution.

"How do you require someone to do something that they can't financially do?" he said.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy