The Scott City Plaza, the largest neighborhood shopping center in northern Scott County, has a new owner.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate told me the sale was closed last week between the former owner, Rhodes Real Estate Partners, and the property's new owner, REAUPS Inc., a Cape Girardeau-based investment company.
The plaza was built by Cape Girardeau developer Gene Rhodes in the 1970s and was conveyed to his family following his death a few years ago.
Located on 3.5 acres along Main Street in Scott City, the 32,500-square-foot shopping plaza has eight tenants occupying leased space. The center is anchored by Bob's Foodliner, a full-service grocery store.
Several national franchises lease space in the plaza including Subway, H&R Block and Kyle McDonald's Farmers Insurance office. Riverside Regional Library, Caring Hands home health agency and Scott City Medical Center are also long-term tenants.
One of the plaza's larger spaces, formerly occupied by Dollar General, was leased shortly before the property's sale, according to Kelsey. He said details about the new tenant will be announced soon.
Two other Rhodes Real Estate Partners properties were also combined in the sale, Kelsey said.
In June, the Southeast Missourian reported on plans by Newbridge Management LLC to build and operate a 94-bed assisted living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau.
A certificate of need application for the facility will be considered by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City when it meets Nov. 4, according to Holly Seyer of Newbridge Management. The nine-member committee is responsible for reviewing proposals for health care-related facilities and services within the state.
Holly told me Northbridge has received letters of support for the project "from the chamber of commerce, mayor, nurses, doctors, Cape businesses, families and friends." Additional letters of support are also welcome, she said.
If approved, the Newbridge Retirement Community will be built at 883 S. Kingshighway and will include beds for residents with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease.
A timeline for the project has not been announced.
SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties is sponsoring a "First Responder Local Hero" contest and is asking people to nominate emergency personnel who have made a difference in the lives of others.
The deadline for nominations is Friday and the winner will be announced Nov. 11. The winner will receive a $250 cash prize along with two tickets to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, plus hotel accommodations.
Nominees must be current first responders in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry or Scott counties and self-nominations will not be accepted.
For more information and a link to a nomination form, email Kaleisha Walker at kaleisha@capegirardeauservpro.com.
Several Uptown Jackson merchants are participating in some seasonal events in the next few days including a Witches Night Out this Thursday and a Christmas Open House Nov. 9. Activities on both days are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.
Participating merchants include Summers Lane Boutique, Cobblestone Corner, Stitched & Stamped, High Street Station and The Teal Coyote.
Southeast Hospital has become one of only 15 hospitals in the nation — and the smallest community hospital -- to achieve Comprehensive Cardiac Center (CCC) certification through the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in collaboration with the American Heart Association's Heart Check program.
The hospital announced the certification last week, noting that in order to earn the certification, it was required to demonstrate that it has exceeded quality measurements in at least seven of the following areas:
Coronary artery bypass
"To be singled out as one of the nation's top centers for cardiac care required a spirit of commitment and teamwork across the entire staff," commented Maria Sudak, chief operating officer at SoutheastHEALTH. "Earning this honor required a great deal of work, commitment and expertise and it was the right thing to do for our patients."
The Delta Regional Authority announced last week it is investing $1.5 million in 11 economic development projects across the Mississippi River Delta region, including a project touching several Southeast Missouri counties.
The DRA's $124,440 grant award will impact the Missouri Rural Water Association in Cape Girardeau County as well as a number of other Missouri counties including Bollinger, Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Stoddard, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Wayne, Madison, Wright, Douglas, Ozark, Texas, Howell, Phelps, Dent, Crawford, Shannon, Oregon, Ripley, Carter, Reynolds, Iron and Washington.
The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states.
More information is available at dra.gov.
Certified nurse practitioner Sierra Holiman has joined SoutheastHEALTH's primary care clinic in New Madrid, Missouri.
Holiman's background includes emergency medicine, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care, adult medicine and geriatrics.
She holds a master's degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis and an undergraduate nursing degree from Southeast Missouri State University. She holds national board certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Ambassadors from the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will be calling on prospective members from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday during the chamber's fall membership recruitment drive. Current chamber members who want to suggest new members are asked to pass the information along to the Jackson chamber office, (573) 243-8131.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's next First Friday Coffee will be Friday at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a transportation update program starting at 7:30 a.m.
A continental breakfast will be served. The chamber's First Friday Coffees are open to chamber members and their guests.
The City of Cape Girardeau issued a commercial building permit to Midamerica Hotels Corp. last week for a Winks Convenience Store at 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive. The project's construction cost is estimated at $2 million. The contractor is H&S Investments LLC.
A business license application has been submitted by Stephenie Gardiner of Cape Girardeau to open Bon Bons of Cape Girardeau at 125 N. Water St. According to the application, the bakery and cafe is scheduled to open next week.
A business license application has been submitted by Jennifer Icaza-Gast of Cape Girardeau to open Alliance Health & Dermatology, 304 S. Mount Auburn Road. According to the application, the multi-specialty medical practice will open Nov. 4.
Michael W. Ochs of Perryville, Missouri, has submitted a business license application to operate Ochs Powersports in West Park Mall, 3049 William St., Suite 350, in Cape Girardeau. The business opened earlier this month.
