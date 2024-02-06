The Scott City Plaza, the largest neighborhood shopping center in northern Scott County, has a new owner.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate told me the sale was closed last week between the former owner, Rhodes Real Estate Partners, and the property's new owner, REAUPS Inc., a Cape Girardeau-based investment company.

Scott City Plaza Submitted

The plaza was built by Cape Girardeau developer Gene Rhodes in the 1970s and was conveyed to his family following his death a few years ago.

Located on 3.5 acres along Main Street in Scott City, the 32,500-square-foot shopping plaza has eight tenants occupying leased space. The center is anchored by Bob's Foodliner, a full-service grocery store.

Several national franchises lease space in the plaza including Subway, H&R Block and Kyle McDonald's Farmers Insurance office. Riverside Regional Library, Caring Hands home health agency and Scott City Medical Center are also long-term tenants.

One of the plaza's larger spaces, formerly occupied by Dollar General, was leased shortly before the property's sale, according to Kelsey. He said details about the new tenant will be announced soon.

Two other Rhodes Real Estate Partners properties were also combined in the sale, Kelsey said.

n

In June, the Southeast Missourian reported on plans by Newbridge Management LLC to build and operate a 94-bed assisted living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau.

A certificate of need application for the facility will be considered by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City when it meets Nov. 4, according to Holly Seyer of Newbridge Management. The nine-member committee is responsible for reviewing proposals for health care-related facilities and services within the state.

Holly told me Northbridge has received letters of support for the project "from the chamber of commerce, mayor, nurses, doctors, Cape businesses, families and friends." Additional letters of support are also welcome, she said.

If approved, the Newbridge Retirement Community will be built at 883 S. Kingshighway and will include beds for residents with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease.

A timeline for the project has not been announced.

n

SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties is sponsoring a "First Responder Local Hero" contest and is asking people to nominate emergency personnel who have made a difference in the lives of others.

The deadline for nominations is Friday and the winner will be announced Nov. 11. The winner will receive a $250 cash prize along with two tickets to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, plus hotel accommodations.

Nominees must be current first responders in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry or Scott counties and self-nominations will not be accepted.

For more information and a link to a nomination form, email Kaleisha Walker at kaleisha@capegirardeauservpro.com.

n

Several Uptown Jackson merchants are participating in some seasonal events in the next few days including a Witches Night Out this Thursday and a Christmas Open House Nov. 9. Activities on both days are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participating merchants include Summers Lane Boutique, Cobblestone Corner, Stitched & Stamped, High Street Station and The Teal Coyote.

n

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Southeast Hospital receives cardiac center certification

Southeast Hospital has become one of only 15 hospitals in the nation — and the smallest community hospital -- to achieve Comprehensive Cardiac Center (CCC) certification through the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in collaboration with the American Heart Association's Heart Check program.