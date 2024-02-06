A 40-year banking career will draw to a close later this month when Henry "Butch" Holyfield retires as president of First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau. The bank, owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, announced last week Butch has decided to make Dec. 31 his final day on the job.

The bank has also announced Marvin Adams Jr. will succeed Butch as FSCB's Cape Girardeau branch president.

An open house in Butch's honor will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at the bank's William Street location.

I've known Butch for many years as we both attended Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. He started his banking career in 1975 at First Federal Savings and Loan in Sikeston, Missouri, before moving the Cape Girardeau in the early 1980s, which is about the time I first met him. He has been with FSCB for 15 years and has been in his current role as community bank president since August of 2006. Before that, he was in commercial and mortgage lending.

According to a news release from FSCB, Butch played a critical role as bank president by helping the bank adjust to significant changes in management and leadership and, in the process, he served as "a champion for establishing new partnerships throughout Cape Girardeau and contributing significantly to the community."

"I love helping people and this organization has given me the opportunity to do so," he said in the release.

Butch's successor, Marvin Adams Jr., has more than 17 years of banking experience in Southeast Missouri, previously serving as vice president and commercial lender at FSCB. He was previously at Wood and Houston Bank and joined FSCB on April 1. He will take over as president of FSCB's Cape Girardeau market Jan. 1.

I also learned over the weekend Jackie Johnson is retiring from the Bank of Advance after a 42-year career there.

A retirement reception in her honor is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at the bank.

The new Rally's fast food restaurant in Jackson is set to open shortly after Christmas. Brent Anderson, vice president of operations and business development with PAJCO in Cape Girardeau, told me Friday the franchise outlet at the intersection of East Jackson Boulevard and South Hope Street has a target opening date of Dec. 27. The opening date, of course, could vary depending on the weather.

"Rally's made a whole lot of sense for us because it fits into our business model," Anderson said. "It's affordable and its fast."

He said just about everything on the Rally's menu can be prepared in 45 seconds or less and served within two minutes. The Jackson Rally's will offer drive-through service and an outdoor patio eating area and will especially cater to lunch, dinner and late-night customers, open until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

I also spoke last week with Bruce Kim, director of franchise development in this region for the Checkers and Rally's brands (the two franchises merged a few years ago and go by one name or the other depending on what region they're in; in Missouri they're known as Rally's).

Rally's has 17 locations in the greater St. Louis area. Nationwide, the company has 872 locations, of which about two-thirds are Checkers and a third carry the Rally's brand.

"We're a burger franchise, offering delicious fast foods, shakes, fries, chicken and fish sandwiches," Kim said, adding, "our fries are our thing." Although the company hasn't had fast food locations in this area until now, it's french fries have been available at Walmart, Sam's Club and Target stores.

In addition to the Rally's in Jackson, PAJCO also plans to open a Rally's in Sikeston, possibly as soon as early February, Anderson said.

With the end of the year -- and the decade -- approaching, its time to look back at a few economic statistics.

Even though the data is almost a year old, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week 166.4 million people worked in the United States at some point during 2018, meaning 64.4% of the nation's civilian population, age 16 and older, worked sometime between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. That percentage was up slightly from the 64.2% mark in 2017.

Meanwhile, the number of people who experienced some unemployment during 2018 declined by 1.3 million to about 13.2 million.

These statistics are based on information collected in the Annual Social and Economic Supplement to the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey.

Highlights of the 2018 survey:

The proportion of workers who worked full time, year-round in 2018 was 70.4%, up 0.9% from 2017.

The "work-experience employment rate," defined as the number of people unemployed at some time during the year as a proportion of the number of people who worked or looked for work during the year, declined by 0.8% to 7.8% in 2018

About 2.2 million people looked for a job, but did not work at all in 2018, compared with 2.4 million in 2017.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week also released monthly and annual consumer price comparisons.

Prices in the Midwest, as measured by the consumer price index for all "urban" consumers edged down 0.2% in November, influenced by lower prices for gasoline and apparel.

Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index increased 1.9%. The CPI for all items except food and energy rose 2.1% over the year while food prices increased an average of 2% and energy prices inched up 0.2% during that period.

I touch base every now and then with Scott Colbert, chief economist at Commerce Trust Company in St. Louis, to talk about the outlook for the nation's economy in the foreseeable future.

You may remember Scott was in Cape Girardeau earlier this year to speak with Commerce Trust clients, and at that time, he said contrary to popular opinion, he did not expect a recession anytime soon.

Last week, he was quoted on the Contrarian Investor Podcast saying he expects "as much as four more years" of economic expansion and the U.S. economy is in much better shape than many believe.

He said leading economic indicators put the timing for the nation's next recession at February 2023.

Stay tuned.

Don't look now, but Christmas is next week!

If you're planning on hitting the stores between now and Dec. 25 to finish shopping for people on your list, the City of Cape Girardeau offers shoppers the following safety tips -- that apply any time of year:

Don't shop alone at night. If you must shop alone, park in a well-lit area as close to the store as possible.

Put packages in your truck. Leaving packages in your car for all to see is like hanging a sign on your car that reads, "Please break glass and help yourself."

Take your keys out of your purse or pocket before you leave the store. People who want to rob you or do you harm need you to be distracted so you can't see them coming. They often target women who are distracted by digging around in their purse for their car keys.

Don't text when you're walking to and from your car. In the same way hunting for your keys takes your eyes off your surroundings, texting is a signal you're an easy mark.

Try not to use the ATM or carry lots of cash. ATMs are to criminals what candy shops are to children. In most cases, it's easy for them to walk up to you or to your car and force you to hand over your money. If you absolutely must use cash, go to the drive-through teller at your bank. Every time you check out at a store, there is a potential for someone to notice cash in your wallet.

Never leave your purse in the front of a cart. Zip up or close your purse and then put the child seat belt through the straps to make it difficult for someone to take it from the cart.

Don't wear expensive jewelry while shopping. Leave it at home for obvious reasons.

Lock your car doors as soon as you're inside. The very first thing you should do when you get in is to lock the doors. Don't put your seat belt on or start your engine until you've hit the lock button.

Commission reaffirms SEMO accreditation

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has reaffirmed its accreditation of Southeast Missouri State University for 10 years with no interim reporting or monitoring required. The action came earlier this month during a meeting of the commission's Institutional Actions Council.

"Reaffirmation is the culmination of a rigorous, two-year HLC comprehensive quality review process that validates the quality of our work and virtually every aspect of our institution," said university president Carlos Vargas in a news release about the accreditation. "Reaffirmation of our accreditation underscores the quality of this institution and a long tradition of excellence and service to our region and beyond."

The reaccreditation process at Southeast began in the spring of 2018 and included site visits to Southeast's campuses in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere throughout the region as well as the submission of various reports by the university, a student opinion survey and the gathering of third-party comments from community members, alumni and other stakeholders.

Southeast was last accredited by the Higher Learning Commission in January 2013.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened an office in the former home Steve-Mark Decorating Center, 2125 William St. Submitted

FEMA opens operations office in Cape Girardeau

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a regional office in Cape Girardeau's Heritage Center development, 2125 William St., the former location of Steve-Mark Decorating Center. The regional FEMA office opened a few weeks ago and provides federal aid to local governments and not-for-profits in the Southeast Missouri region to help repair public infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, damaged by flooding and storms earlier this year.

Tom Kelsey and Chris Cole, brokers with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, said the agency will use the 8,000-square foot space as an operational office to oversee any claims in the Southeast Missouri region affected by flood and storm damage incurred between April 29 and July 5. They said FEMA would occupy the Cape Girardeau office space for an undetermined amount of time, adding it will likely be for several months.

In the meantime, Lorimont Commercial Real Estate continues to pursue long-term tenants for the Heritage Center development.