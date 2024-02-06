The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its September unemployment data last week for hundreds of metropolitan statistical areas across the nation, including the Cape Girardeau MSA.
According to the BLS, the percentage of people in the area's workforce without employment stood at 2.4% in September, down 0.1% compared to August and a full percentage point lower than September 2018.
The Cape Girardeau MSA includes the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas as well as northern Scott County, some of Bollinger County and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
At 2.4%, the Cape Girardeau MSA's unemployment rate equals the Missouri unemployment rate and is lower than the rates in the St. Louis region (2.6%) and Kansas City area (2.5%).
Nationally, the government reported last month that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in September, marking the 19th consecutive month the percentage had been at or below 4%.
On the surface, this appears to be good news (the Trump Administration often boasts U.S. unemployment is at or near a 50-year low).
Many economists, however, are beginning to question whether the unemployment rate is too low, suggesting anytime the unemployment rate falls below 5%, the economy is either close to or at full capacity. As the unemployment rate continues to fall, economic experts say the economy becomes less efficient.
Several local employers have told me recently it's becoming more and more difficult to find workers for their job openings. And with fewer people looking for work, some employers in general are being forced to increase wages to attract and maintain talent, resulting in wage inflation.
In addition, economists predict a smaller supply of available labor will force some employers to dip into a less talented work pool, thereby reducing productivity.
This is something I'll be keeping an eye on in the coming months.
As part of its observance of Veterans Day coming up Nov. 11, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recognized all veterans in attendance at the chamber's November First Friday Coffee last week. More than a dozen veterans, representing all military branches, participated in the recognition, which was led by Navy Seabee veteran Tom Meyer.
Speaking of the Cape chamber, its former office building at 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road is the future home of Westrock Orthodontics and orthodontist Nathan McGuire.
The practice is currently at 1736 Broadway. Westrock purchased the Mount Auburn Road property from MRV Banks.
Interior and exterior renovations are underway to convert the former chamber office into a dental practice, although no timeline has been announced for Westrock's opening there.
Westrock Orthodontics consists of more than 40 orthodontic dental practices in Missouri and Arkansas, and was formed in 2015 through the blending of two groups of orthodontic practices in both states. The name "Westrock" refers to the locations where those groups originated -- West Plains, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.
In addition to practicing in Cape Girardeau, Dr. McGuire also sees patients at Westrock's offices in Jackson and Dexter, Missouri.
Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved $150,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The tax credit approval means the food bank can receive up to $300,000 in donations from qualified donors who will, in turn, receive a 50% credit on their Missouri income taxes.
Eligible donors include Missouri businesses, shareholder in an S-corporation, members of business partnerships, members of limited liability corporations, individuals who operate sole proprietorships, those who operate farms or have rental property.
"This program is a win-win for both donors and the food bank," food bank CEO Joey Keys said. "Donors get the satisfaction of helping with our mission to feed hungry people while they also receive a credit on their Missouri taxes."
For more information about NAP tax credits, contact Lisa Church at the food bank at (573) 475-7566 or email lchurch@semofoodbank.org.
Artistry & Aesthetics Studio has opened in Cape Girardeau's Broadway Federal Building, 339 Broadway.
The business is owned by aesthetician and makeup artist Debra Ann Dover Charles, who specializes in skin care treatments and professional makeup artistry services. She is a state-licensed aesthetician and certified beauty, health and wellness consultant, and a graduate of the University of Makeup School and Renaissance Beauty Academy.
"I have amazing clients and, over the years, many of them have asked me to help them with image and aesthetic goals," she said. "It has always been my dream to open a studio, to further assist and serve them with continued excellence. When we found this great space, I knew the time was right."
The Artistry & Aesthetics Studio is open by appointment only and offers products and services for men and women, including complimentary skin and color analysis, facial peels, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy, dermablading, tinging and facial enhancements.
A grand opening will be announced at a later date. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (618) 534-0457 or email Debra@ArtistryCrowningBeauty.com.
HealthPoint Fitness, in cooperation with Southeast Missouri State University, will offer a senior fitness screening later this month for adults between the ages of 60 and 94. The free screening will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at HealthPoint's Cape Girardeau location, 2126 Independence St.
A variety of fitness tests will be conducted during the screening, such as seated flexibility, hand grip, knee lift, sit-to-stand and more. All participants will receive their results, which will include comparisons to others in their age group, along with suggestions for activities to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and vitality.
Screening appointments can be scheduled by calling (800) 800-5123.
ULLIN, Ill. -- Shawnee Community College is expanding its automotive and diesel technology program with the hiring of a full-time instructor for the program. According to a news release from the college, the hiring of ASE master technician Jared English of Massac County will allow more students to enroll in the program and will provide opportunities for the public to use the college's automotive shop for light maintenance and repair.
Expansion of the program will help students interested in the field of automotive and diesel technology obtain employment in the automotive repair industry, English said.
More information about the program is available by calling English at (618) 634-3318 or emailing him at jarede@shawneecc.edu.
Michael D. Pollard has become a partner at Dille Traxel Architecture, a commercial architectural firm with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Pollard, who joined Dille Traxel in 2014 as the firm's senior project manager, has more than 30 years of experience in the architectural field and has been involved in hundreds of design and construction projects involving various building types, with a specialty in K-12 schools, higher education and municipal and judicial facilities.
"I have known and worked closely with Mike for many years," said Dille Traxel principal Brent Dille. "Not only his professional attention to detail, deadlines and budgets, but his character and integrity are what has made him such a valuable employee and what will equally make him a tremendous partner to our firm."
The firm's Cape Girardeau office is at 266 S. Mount Auburn Road and the Poplar Bluff location is at 4061 Route PP, Suite 2.
Two physician assistants and a nurse practitioner have recently become affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Certified physician assistants Aaron Dodge and Taylor L. McClard have joined Cape Trauma Specialists and the Saint Francis Emergency Department, respectively.
Dodge earned an undergraduate degree in biology at Southeast Missouri State University in 2016 and a Master's of Medical Science in physician assistant studies from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, earlier this year. He is board certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
McClard graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2017 and earned a master's degree from Southern Illinois University in 2019. She is also board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Nurse practitioner Leticia Kelley has joined Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, 24 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
She earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2000, a master's degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2007, and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Dustin Mattison has been promoted to manager of information technology clinical applications at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
A Saint Francis employee since 2002, Mattison has served in many roles, most recently as assistant manager of IT clinical applications. In his position, he assists in the planning, maintenance and enhancement of various applications supported by the Saint Francis Healthcare System clinical analyst team.
Mattison earned a nursing degree from Southeast Hospital's College of Nursing & Health Sciences and holds an Epic ASAP Emergency Department certification and EpicCare Inpatient Clinical Documentation certification.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Vitality Market LLC, 117 W. Main St. in Jackson.
A grand opening ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Bandana's Bar-B-Q, 156 Vantage Drive in Cape Girardeau, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a "Chamber 101" program from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the chamber office, 220 N. Fountain St. The free program is intended to benefit new chamber members as well as members who would simply like to brush up on how the chamber benefits businesses and individual members.
Registration is requested.
The Jackson chamber's next Business After Hours is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Southern Bank, 727 W. Main St. in Jackson. Business After Hours gatherings are open to chamber members and their guests.
n
The Women's Network of the Cape Girardeau chamber will gather for a networking coffee from 7 until 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at STA, 810 N. Sprigg St. The event is free of charge, but the chamber asks anyone interested in attending register in advance to ensure ample coffee is available for attendees.
The Jackson chamber's November Business Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Jackson Civic Center. Chamber breakfasts are open to chamber members and guests.
M.F. Raven Holdings of Baltimore submitted a business license application last week to open Mariner Finance LLC at 211A S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to the application, the consumer finance office opened Friday. The company has five other Missouri locations, in Kansas City, St. Peters, Springfield, Arnold and Hannibal.
n
Brandy Parsons of Jackson filed a business license application last week on behalf of Tangles Hair Salon, 1928 Golden Eagle Court in Cape Girardeau. The business opened Friday, according to the application.
Bruce Modicue Jr. of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application last week to open Cape Meat Outlet at 307 N. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. According to the application, the convenience store will sell packaged meat and other products. The store's projected opening date is Dec. 1.
