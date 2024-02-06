The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its September unemployment data last week for hundreds of metropolitan statistical areas across the nation, including the Cape Girardeau MSA.

According to the BLS, the percentage of people in the area's workforce without employment stood at 2.4% in September, down 0.1% compared to August and a full percentage point lower than September 2018.

The Cape Girardeau MSA includes the Cape Girardeau and Jackson areas as well as northern Scott County, some of Bollinger County and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

At 2.4%, the Cape Girardeau MSA's unemployment rate equals the Missouri unemployment rate and is lower than the rates in the St. Louis region (2.6%) and Kansas City area (2.5%).

Nationally, the government reported last month that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in September, marking the 19th consecutive month the percentage had been at or below 4%.

On the surface, this appears to be good news (the Trump Administration often boasts U.S. unemployment is at or near a 50-year low).

Many economists, however, are beginning to question whether the unemployment rate is too low, suggesting anytime the unemployment rate falls below 5%, the economy is either close to or at full capacity. As the unemployment rate continues to fall, economic experts say the economy becomes less efficient.

Several local employers have told me recently it's becoming more and more difficult to find workers for their job openings. And with fewer people looking for work, some employers in general are being forced to increase wages to attract and maintain talent, resulting in wage inflation.

In addition, economists predict a smaller supply of available labor will force some employers to dip into a less talented work pool, thereby reducing productivity.

This is something I'll be keeping an eye on in the coming months.

n

As part of its observance of Veterans Day coming up Nov. 11, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recognized all veterans in attendance at the chamber's November First Friday Coffee last week. More than a dozen veterans, representing all military branches, participated in the recognition, which was led by Navy Seabee veteran Tom Meyer.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce moved out of this building at 1267 North Mount Auburn Road in October 2016. It is being renovated for future use as an orthodontics practice. Jay Wolz

Speaking of the Cape chamber, its former office building at 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road is the future home of Westrock Orthodontics and orthodontist Nathan McGuire.

The practice is currently at 1736 Broadway. Westrock purchased the Mount Auburn Road property from MRV Banks.

Interior and exterior renovations are underway to convert the former chamber office into a dental practice, although no timeline has been announced for Westrock's opening there.

Westrock Orthodontics consists of more than 40 orthodontic dental practices in Missouri and Arkansas, and was formed in 2015 through the blending of two groups of orthodontic practices in both states. The name "Westrock" refers to the locations where those groups originated -- West Plains, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

In addition to practicing in Cape Girardeau, Dr. McGuire also sees patients at Westrock's offices in Jackson and Dexter, Missouri.

n

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Tax credits approved for SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved $150,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The tax credit approval means the food bank can receive up to $300,000 in donations from qualified donors who will, in turn, receive a 50% credit on their Missouri income taxes.

Eligible donors include Missouri businesses, shareholder in an S-corporation, members of business partnerships, members of limited liability corporations, individuals who operate sole proprietorships, those who operate farms or have rental property.

"This program is a win-win for both donors and the food bank," food bank CEO Joey Keys said. "Donors get the satisfaction of helping with our mission to feed hungry people while they also receive a credit on their Missouri taxes."

For more information about NAP tax credits, contact Lisa Church at the food bank at (573) 475-7566 or email lchurch@semofoodbank.org.

Artistry and aesthetics business opens on Broadway

Owner Debra Ann Dover Charles stands in Artistry & Aesthetics Studio, 339 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

Artistry & Aesthetics Studio has opened in Cape Girardeau's Broadway Federal Building, 339 Broadway.

The business is owned by aesthetician and makeup artist Debra Ann Dover Charles, who specializes in skin care treatments and professional makeup artistry services. She is a state-licensed aesthetician and certified beauty, health and wellness consultant, and a graduate of the University of Makeup School and Renaissance Beauty Academy.

"I have amazing clients and, over the years, many of them have asked me to help them with image and aesthetic goals," she said. "It has always been my dream to open a studio, to further assist and serve them with continued excellence. When we found this great space, I knew the time was right."

The Artistry & Aesthetics Studio is open by appointment only and offers products and services for men and women, including complimentary skin and color analysis, facial peels, microdermabrasion, LED light therapy, dermablading, tinging and facial enhancements.

A grand opening will be announced at a later date. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (618) 534-0457 or email Debra@ArtistryCrowningBeauty.com.

HealthPoint schedules senior fitness screening

HealthPoint Fitness, in cooperation with Southeast Missouri State University, will offer a senior fitness screening later this month for adults between the ages of 60 and 94. The free screening will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at HealthPoint's Cape Girardeau location, 2126 Independence St.

A variety of fitness tests will be conducted during the screening, such as seated flexibility, hand grip, knee lift, sit-to-stand and more. All participants will receive their results, which will include comparisons to others in their age group, along with suggestions for activities to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and vitality.

Screening appointments can be scheduled by calling (800) 800-5123.

Shawnee College expands automotive- repair program

ULLIN, Ill. -- Shawnee Community College is expanding its automotive and diesel technology program with the hiring of a full-time instructor for the program. According to a news release from the college, the hiring of ASE master technician Jared English of Massac County will allow more students to enroll in the program and will provide opportunities for the public to use the college's automotive shop for light maintenance and repair.

Expansion of the program will help students interested in the field of automotive and diesel technology obtain employment in the automotive repair industry, English said.

More information about the program is available by calling English at (618) 634-3318 or emailing him at jarede@shawneecc.edu.