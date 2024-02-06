I spent part of Saturday afternoon with hundreds of HAVCO Wood Products employees and their families as they celebrated the company's 40th anniversary with food, fun and plant tours.

Robin Brown, who joined the auto processing department at HAVCO in 2016, watches as her son, Ashton, attempts to remove a piece from a wood puzzle Saturday during HAVCO's 40th anniversary open house in Scott City. Jay Wolz

The company was founded by Cape Girardeau businessman Charlie Harris and his then-son-in-law Jim Vangilder (in case you're wondering, as I was, "HAVCO" stands for "Harris and Vangilder Company). In the late 1970s, Harris owned Harris Truck and Trailer Sales, which was among the nation's largest distributors of Dorsey Trailers. He realized there was a need for trailer floor material, which was the reason HAVCO was established.

HAVCO is on a 65-acre industrial site on the East Outer Road along Interstate 55 on the north edge of Scott City. The company began with a handful of employees and has grown to become the largest manufacturer of trailer flooring in the nation, with about 350 employees working two shifts five days a week at the Scott City plant and another 400 workers at the HAVCO facility in Vonore, Tennessee, which opened in 1984.

The HAVCO sign is seen Saturday in Scott City. Jay Wolz

Between the two plants, HAVCO manufactures about 70,000 trailer floor "kits" and ships them to trailer manufacturers across the nation, according to HAVCO president and CEO Bruce Bader, who has been with the company about 25 years. The company also ships wood floor materials to China for use in shipping containers.

Although a significant portion of the company's manufacturing processes are automated, Bader said one of the biggest challenges the company faces these days is hiring enough workers to meet production demands.

To learn more about HAVCO, visit www.havco.com.

n

Christmas is still more than two months away, but Old Town Cape's 2019 holiday ornament is available now. This year's ornament features Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts and is the 23rd in the series created by Hestia. Only 256 have been produced this year.

"Zickfield's has been a long-standing tradition in the downtown Cape landscape for the past 80 years," Old Town Cape assistant director Sarah LaVenture commented in explaining why the business was selected for this year's ornament. "The Zickfield family business has become a cornerstone in the downtown community in more ways than one and Old town Cape is honored to release our ornament featuring a business that exemplifies excellence in preserving history and tradition while positively contributing to a vibrant downtown."

The Zickfield ornaments may be purchased for $25, or $30 with a stand, and are available at the Old Town Cape office, 338 Broadway; Art Van Furniture, 43 S. Main St.; Bob's Shoe Service, 515 Broadway; C.P. McGinty Jewelers, 117 N. Main St.; Knaup Floral, 838 William St.; Pastimes Antiques, 45 N. Main St.; Shivelbine Music Store, 535 Broadway; Visit Cape, 220 N. Fountain St.; and Zickfield's, 29 N. Main St.

n

Medicap Pharmacy, 1020 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, is changing its name to Heartland Family Pharmacy, effective Nov. 1. Pharmacy owner Nate Martin told me last week he'll send me details in the near future, which I, in turn, will pass along in a future column.

n

What do sock-knitting machines and a knife forge have in common?

Give up? The answer is they can both be found within a few blocks of each other on Good Hope and Morgan Oak streets in Cape Girardeau.

They're also featured, along with several other local businesses, in the next issue of our semimonthly B Magazine, which will be published in a few days. Watch for the printed and online versions.

n

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

West Em Medical Spa now open in Cape

The West Em Medical Spa staff includes, from left, Amanda Boatwright, Kelsie Jansen, Mandy Leland and Heather Watkins. Submitted

West Em Medical Spa, a medical aesthetic spa, opened earlier this month at 326 S. Mount Auburn Road. Locally owned and operated, the business offers a variety of products, services and treatments for men and women. A grand opening event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will include refreshments, special pricing on products and services, free skin scope analysis, live demonstrations, raffles and free "swag bags" for the first 20 guests.

The spa features a variety of services, including a range of skin rejuvenation options, hair restoration and removal services, Botox fillers and a treatment option for those suffering from dry-eye disease.

West Em is owned and operated by registered nurse and family nurse practitioner Amanda Boatwright. Other members of the West Em staff include two registered nurses and a marketing manager.

"We want to help clients be the best version of themselves," Boatwright said. "It's at the core of our establishment. It's what motivates us. It's why we're here."

The spa's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays. More information about the spa and its services is available by calling (573) 803-4321 or online on Facebook or Instagram.

Local dietitian co-authors baby food cookbook

Ellen Gipson

New parents looking for practical advice on how to introduce their babies to solid food can find answers from Cape Girardeau dietitian and pediatric nutrition expert Ellen Gipson in her first book, "The BLW Baby Food Cookbook."

In the book, Gipson and fellow dietitian Laura Morton of Waterloo, Illinois, combine concepts of the BLW (baby-led weaning) feeling philosophy with nutrition information, sharing more than 90 recipes grouped stage-by-stage for months 6 to 8, 9 to 12 and beyond.

"This isn't a textbook or technical manual," Gipson said in a news release about her publication. "It's written from the perspective of two moms to other moms, and dads, answering some of their biggest questions. As a parent, you have plenty of concerns, but introducing your baby to a lifetime of healthy, happy eating doesn't have to be one of them."

Laura Morton

Gipson added, "Starting solid food is an important milestone, and one that many parents are equally excited and nervous to reach. With BLW, we approach food with the big picture in mind and focus on introducing whole foods for their whole life."

"The BLW Baby Food Cookbook," published by Rockridge Press in Emeryville, California, is available from Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble starting Tuesday.

Several book signings are scheduled in Cape Girardeau, starting with 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Annie-Em's Antiques & Gifts, 42 N. Main St.; and during the BLW Basics lecture and book signing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dece. 5 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave.

Hill elected to library association board

Katie Hill

Cape Girardeau Public Library executive director Katie Hill has been elected to the executive board of the Missouri Library Association (MLA). Hill, who became director of the Cape Girardeau library in 2018 following the retirement of Betty Martin, will serve a two-year member-at-large term on the MLA board and has also been designated as the board's treasurer-elect.

SEMO Food Bank receives PiK grant

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has received a $5,000 Prevention is Key (PiK) Foundation grant to fund a health benefits specialist. That person will help seniors and others living in income-eligible households apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance and Medicaid benefits.

In a recent survey, half of the senior citizens served by the SEMO Food Bank said they often had to choose between paying for food or medicine. Seniors with limited incomes are at an increased risk of diet-related chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

In partnership with county health departments in the area, the health benefits specialists will provide chronic disease and diabetes self-management classes in senior housing upon request.

"By working with the PiK Foundation, we have an opportunity to reach vulnerable seniors with needed nutritional food assistance and improve health outcomes in our community," said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of the SEMO Food Bank.