Plans are underway for a new development on the west side of Cape Girardeau near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Highway 74.

Cape Girardeau real estate developer Mike Peters told me last week work could start "as early as March" on City Place Centre which he describes as a 60-acre "mixed use residential and commercial development."

More information is available by contacting Peters at (573) 204-1000 or emailing capewestdevelopment@gmail.com.

The St. Louis Business Journal published a list last week of the largest colleges and universities in Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois, ranked according to fall enrollment for the 2019-2020 academic year.

According to information supplied by each institution, and not counting online students, the University of Missouri at Columbia has the region's largest enrollment with 26,627 undergraduate and graduate students.

Southeast Missouri State University ranked eighth with a reported enrollment of 10,637, again, not counting online students.

Institutions ranked No. 2 through No. 7 are:

2. St. Louis Community College -- 17,294

3. University of Missouri-St. Louis -- 16,007

4. Washington University in St. Louis -- 15,735

5. Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville -- 13,061

6. Saint Louis University -- 12,546

7. Southern Illinois University-Carbondale -- 11,695

The Missouri Gaming Commission will consider the "change of control" of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau when it meets this week in Jefferson City.

As I reported in June, Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has an agreement to purchase the operations of Isle Casino in Cape -- as well as the casino operations at Lady Luck Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri, and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia -- from Eldorado Resorts Inc. of Reno, Nevada. Meanwhile, VICI Properties Inc., a real estate investment firm in New York, has agreed to acquire the real estate holdings of all three properties and lease them back to Century Casinos. The gaming commission will also consider VICI's property purchase proposal Wednesday.

Sources at the Cape Girardeau casino told me recently they don't anticipate any complications with the transactions and said the ownership changes won't result in any immediate operational changes at the Cape Girardeau facility.

Sister Jane Kiefer

I received word last week Sister Jane Kiefer has left Saint Francis Healthcare System after 40 years with Saint Francis in Cape Girardeau and more than 70 years as a Franciscan sister. She now resides at the Franciscan sisters' motherhouse in Wheaton, Illinois.

Sister Jane Kiefer Submitted

I knew her as Sister Jane when I worked in the marketing department at Saint Francis from 1986 through 1997. She implemented the social work program at Saint Francis Medical Center in 1976, coinciding with the hospital's move from Good Hope Street to its current location on the city's west side.

In 1985, she transferred to the medical center's pastoral care department and served as a chaplain for 13 years. When she retired in 1998, she was the last remaining religious sister at Saint Francis Medical Center.

After her retirement, Sister Jane continued serving the medical center's patients and their families as a volunteer, rarely missing a day.

"For more than four decades, Sister Jane ministered to the patients, colleagues and families of our health care system," said Saint Francis president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese in a statement about Sister Jane's departure. "We thank her for her love, dedicated service and example she has set for all of us to follow."

In last week's Business Notebook, I mistakenly referred to Earl Norman as the chairman and chief executive officer of "Beacon" Hill Investments. That should have said "Benton" Hill Investments.

I also used an incorrect spelling of Jeannie Johnson," who has been promoted to a loan officer position at First State Bank & Trust Co. at the bank's Caruthersville, Missouri, location. However, I used the spelling the bank provided to me ("Jeanie") in the bank's original news release about her promotion.

AG offers Cyber Monday safety tips

Now that Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are behind us, the Missouri Attorney General's Office has some tips for Missourians on how to avoid being scammed today, Cyber Monday.