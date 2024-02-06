As many of you know, especially those of you who subscribed to this publication for more than 30 or 40 years, this isn't my first "tour of duty" with the Southeast Missourian. I worked for the paper in the late 1970s through the mid-'80s, spending part of that time as business editor after G.D. Fronabarger filed his last business column.

One day last week, retired Missourian photographer Fred Lynch uploaded an article I wrote 35 years ago in the "Cape Rewound" Facebook group about a "Santa" at West Park Mall. Because this is my last column before Christmas, it seems appropriate I reprint it here along with the photo I took of that Santa with a "repeat customer" on his knee.

(As a side note, Warren Strack, the focus of my Santa feature, died in 2002 at age 80.)

From the Dec. 16, 1984, Southeast Missourian:

Longtime Santa reflects

Warren Strack won't even venture a guess when asked how many people have sat on his lap. But if you're under 40 years old and grew up in this area, you probably did.

You see, every December for the past 32 years, Strack has been Santa Claus to thousands of youngsters in Cape Girardeau. He's been the featured attraction in parades, and at parties and shopping centers. For the past four years, he has been one of the full-time Santas at West Park Mall.

But don't tell the kids that he's one of several Santas. To them he is THE St. Nicholas. After all, the 63-year-old Strack certainly looks the part ... right down to the twinkle in his eyes. And although you can't see his smile because of his beard, those eyes tell you he's a jolly old fellow.

"I've heard a lot of kids when they pass me say, 'Mom, that was the real Santa Claus!'," Strack chuckled.

He began his career as Santa to appear at a Christmas party. Since then he's worn out several Santa suits.

And over the years, Strack believes he's learned the secret to being a good Santa. "You've got to be friendly with the kids," he explained. "You've got to laugh and cut up with them."

Have children changed over the years? "It seems like children are about the same," he said. That is, they're about the same in that they tend to believe in Kriss Kringle until they reach age 6 or 7. However, there isn't much similarity between what children asked for 32 years ago and what they want for Christmas today.

"Used to be it was a wagon or a tricycle," Strack recalled. "Now you get kids wanting electronics and Cabbage Patch dolls." Other popular requests this year have been He-Man and Michael Jackson dolls. "Oh, that Michael Jackson is big this year."

After a career as Santa that has lasted more than half his life, Strack points out that several generations of kids have sat on his lap. "I'm getting parents in here now who say they used to sit on Santa's lap," he said, adding this reporter. "You may have sat on my lap, too."

He might be right.

Although the real Santa knows the names of every boy and girl, Strack admits he's a little weak in that department. But even if Strack couldn't remember her, there's at least one person who certainly remembers him.

It was 19 years ago that a little girl named Lisa climbed on Santa's lap at Town Plaza Shopping Center here and asked for a doll for Christmas. Her brother and sister asked for pogo sticks.

Although she was only 3 years old, Lisa knows exactly what she and her brother and sister asked for because she has a photograph record of their conversation with "Santa" Strack.

The reason that little girl is worth noting is that now, 19 years later, Lisa McMillan has become the "Santa supervisor" at West Park Mall, in charge of scheduling Santas like Strack who sit in the mall's center court.

Miss McMillan confirms that Strack has been one of her most popular Santas. "I have a lot of people call and ask when he would be here," Miss McMillan noted.

Strack retired seven years ago after a 25-year career with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. For 14 years, he was the city's fire inspector.

Now, he's facing retirement again. Because of a bad back, Strack is under doctor's orders to hang up his beard. He'll continue to make appearances at parties and various other special occasions, but he'll be unable to continue working as a full-time Santa. "It's a semiretirement," he explained. "I'm gonna let the elves take over."

Although he has to slow down some, he isn't letting the semiretirement dampen his Santa sense of humor. "You know why Santa has a garden, don't you?" he asked. "So he can Ho, Ho, Ho!"

Big changes will be underway soon at the Cape Girardeau Target.

Store director Matt Gossage told me last week work will begin "toward the end of January or in early February" to redesign several areas of the store on Siemers Drive.

He said the apparel area will have a "totally new look," the beauty area will be expanded and "we will have a new baby and toddler area called 'Swaddle.' We're excited about it."

In addition, the customer-service area will have a fresh look and the exterior signage and paint will be updated to conform with Target's current brand identity.

Gossage said most of the work will take place during nonbusiness hours so as not to interfere with shoppers.

The Andrew Jackson Bridal Company will move soon from its current location at 1733 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau to 835 Broadway, the former location of Howard's Athletic Goods on the corner of North Pacific Street and Broadway in Cape.

According to a post on the store's Facebook page, the move will happen in January.

Watch for more details in my column as they become available to me.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

CCC earns CARF reaccreditation

The Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau has received reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehab Facilities (CARF) International, an independent, not-for-profit accrediting organization of health and human services.

CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

The Community Counseling Center, 402 S. Silver Springs Road, was first accredited in 2003. The new three-year accreditation extends into the fall of 2022.

As part of the accreditation process, a team of six CARF surveyors spent three days reviewing more than 2,000 standards at the counseling facility. Upon completion, the surveyors found the Community Counseling Center was 99.4% in compliance with CARF standards, thereby verifying its programs and services were of the highest quality, measurable and accountable.

The Community Counseling Center offers more than 40 programs, has more than 400 professional and support staff and serves nearly 6,000 unduplicated patients annually.

Youth coders earn prizes at party

Christmas came early to hundreds of Youth Coding League participants at the Terry W. Kitchen Jr. High School in Cape Girardeau earlier this month as students from throughout Southeast Missouri gathered to celebrate a semester of hard work and coding competition. Prize winners in a variety of categories took home cash, Chromebooks, tech prizes and more.

The Youth Coding League is a weekly after-school program that introduces computer programming to middle and junior high students. The league is sponsored by the Marquette Tech District Foundation and adds a competitive, sportslike element to Google's CS First curriculum. Throughout the semester, students earned points and milestones and shared their achievements at www.YouthCodingLeague.com, where a list of fall 2019 winners can also be found.