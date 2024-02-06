Subscriber exclusive — Business Notebook: Business lessons from Spain

I had the good fortune of spending 10 days in Spain earlier this month, learning about that nation's rich history, fascinating culture and delicious food (I gained five pounds during the trip despite averaging more than 10,000 steps each day).

My wife, Kathy, and I were part of a Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association tour group that visited Madrid, Cordoba, Toledo, Seville, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona. Our thanks to Shari Elfrink and Leigh Segraves of 1st Class Travel of Cape Girardeau for organizing the tour (and to Southeast president Carlos Vargas whose bilingual abilities came in handy throughout the trip!).

Our tour stops included a number of amazing cathedrals and opulent palaces, and along the way I learned a bit about Spain's business climate (as a business writer, I find myself drawn to economic data).

Spain, I learned, is Europe's sixth-largest economy with an annual gross domestic product in 2018 of just more than $1.4 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. (Germany ranks first with a GDP of nearly $4 trillion followed by the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Russia.) The United States, by contrast, had a GDP of around $20.5 trillion in 2018.

Spain's key industries include manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, textiles, footwear, chemicals and a booming tourist industry, with about 82 million visitors a year, ranking it second in Europe to France which draws about 87 million tourists annually. The United States, by the way, receives about 77 million foreign tourists in a typical year.

While the unemployment rate in the U.S. is hovering around 3.5%, the jobless rate in Spain is a whopping 14.2%. Believe it or not, that's a 10-year low. Spain's current unemployment rate is more than 12 percentage points below where it was in July 2013 when it stood at 26.3%.

As for taxes, Spaniards have a top individual income tax rate of 45% and a top corporate rate of 25% with an overall tax burden equal to 33.5% of total domestic income. By comparison, the U.S. the top individual tax rate is now 37% and the top corporate tax rate is 21% and the overall tax burden in the U.S. is equal to about 26% of total domestic income.

But when it comes to the cost of living, people in Spain seem to be doing pretty well compared to the United States where overall consumer prices are reportedly 33% higher than they are in Spain.

I received a message last week from a local real estate agent who told me deals are in the works involving a pair of properties along Broadway. "Both should be closing in the next two weeks, and both will involve food downtown," the agent said.

Stay tuned.

Although the Missourian carried the story of the 2019 Zonta Women of Achievement award presentations in its weekend edition, I'd like to add my personal congratulations to this year's honorees.

Zonta Woman of Achievement award winner Laurel Adkisson hugs her brother, Mike Hogan of East Prairie, Missouri, just after it was announced she had won the award during the 2019 Zonta Women of Achievement luncheon Friday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center. Southeast Missourian

Kudos to Blanchard Elementary School principal Barbara Capshaw Kohlfeld, recipient of the club's Lifetime Achievement Award; Celebration Award recipient Loretta Prater, retired dean of the College of Health & Human Services at Southeast Missouri State University; and American Family Insurance agency owner Laurel Adkisson, the club's 2019 Woman of Achievement award recipient.

n

You'll find more stories about several other awards and business recognitions in the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

SoutheastHEALTH opens clinic in New Madrid

A new primary care clinic affiliated with Southeast- HEALTH recently opened in New Madrid. The clinic is staffed by board-certified nurse practitioner Sierra Holiman offers primary care services for adults and children.

Located on U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid, the clinic includes four patient exam rooms and on-site lab services. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

According to a news release from SoutheastHEALTH, the clinic is a convenient location for First Option clients in the New Madrid area. First Option is a health plan created by SoutheastHEALTH to provide self-insured employers with an alternative health benefit solution.

In addition to New Madrid, SoutheastHEALTH operates primary care and/or pediatric clinics in a number of other Missouri communities including Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Jackson, Dexter, Bloomfield, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Bernie and Malden.

Saint Francis receives 'A' patient safety grade

Saint Francis Medical Center recently received its third consecutive "A" grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization that monitors hospital patient safety based on hospital performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

The grade was for the fall 2019 rating period and according to the Leapfrog Group, Saint Francis was the only hospital in Southeast Missouri to receive an "A" grade for patient safety during the period.

"Achieving a grade 'A' is the result of challenging, intentional work from our dedicated colleagues throughout Saint Francis," said Dr. Thomas Diemer, chief medical officer at Saint Francis. "As a result, our patients and our community benefit with exceptional outcomes in quality, safety, access and value."

More information about the Leapfrog Group and its methodology, as well as grades of other medical facilities, can be found on the Leapfrog website, hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Jackson chamber earns award for WIN program

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently received an "Award of Excellence" from a statewide chamber leadership organization in recognition of its Women's Impact Network (WIN) program.