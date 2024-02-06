All sections
BusinessJuly 25, 2022

Sub-$4 gas prices locally

This story is updated to reflect Monday gas prices. Gas prices locally, statewide and nationally continue their weekslong drop. In Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was seen below $4 per gallon in several locations over the weekend, with AAA citing continued lower consumer demand and an ongoing slide in the cost of crude oil for the declines...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

This story is updated to reflect Monday gas prices.

Gas prices locally, statewide and nationally continue their weekslong drop.

In Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was seen below $4 per gallon in several locations Monday, with AAA citing continued lower consumer demand and an ongoing slide in the cost of crude oil for the declines.

According to www.gasbuddy.com, Monday price ranges were noted in the three-county region.

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.79 to $3.99.
  • Jackson: $3.54 (cash only) to $3.99.
  • Perryville: $3.88 to $4.19.
  • Scott City-Benton: $3.99.

Because of market volatility and publication schedules, the Southeast Missourian does not report prices tied to specific service stations.

Statewide, the average price for regular was $4.02 Monday, down 4 cents from Saturday, down 26 cents from a week ago and down 59 cents from a month ago.

Nationally, AAA reports $4.35 was the U.S. average Monday, down 3 cents from Saturday, down 19 cents from a week ago and down 59 cents from a month ago.

In late July 2021, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular was $3.15.

The least expensive average price for a gallon of regular gas Monday in the U.S. was in Texas at $3.85.

Lowest prices in America are all congregated in the Southeast region of the nation, closer to refineries.

The highest U.S. price seen Monday remains in California, reporting a statewide average of $5.73 a gallon.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
