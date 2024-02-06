Sub-$4 gas prices locally

Statewide, the average price for regular was $4.02 Monday, down 4 cents from Saturday, down 26 cents from a week ago and down 59 cents from a month ago.

Nationally, AAA reports $4.35 was the U.S. average Monday, down 3 cents from Saturday, down 19 cents from a week ago and down 59 cents from a month ago.

In late July 2021, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular was $3.15.

The least expensive average price for a gallon of regular gas Monday in the U.S. was in Texas at $3.85.

Lowest prices in America are all congregated in the Southeast region of the nation, closer to refineries.

The highest U.S. price seen Monday remains in California, reporting a statewide average of $5.73 a gallon.

